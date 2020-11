“I want to be number one!” - says Hayden Walsh Jr

West Indies leg-spinner, Hayden Walsh Jr., is working hard to fulfill his dream of becoming the number one bowler in the world.

Walsh, 28, has played 16 T20Is for the West Indies and will look to make a big impact when the Caribbean side takes on New Zealand in three T20Is later this month.

Speaking to the media via Zoom on Sunday evening, Walsh expressed his ultimate goal.