CWI sacks Walsh and women’s team assistant coaches

ST JOHN’S, Antigua, CMC – Cricket West Indies are now looking for three head coaches for their senior international teams.

This followed their decision not to renew the contracts of West Indies Women’s head coach Courtney Walsh after 2-1/2 years in the post, and comes on the heels of a recruitment drive for separate head coaches for the men’s Test, and men’s One-day and Twenty20 International sides.

CWI said the decision to remove Walsh, and assistant coaches Robert Samuels and Corey Collymore followed “a review of the senior women’s team performances and programme”.

“We are very grateful for the contribution of Courtney and his technical team over the past 2-1/2 years, and we wish them all the best going forward,” CWI director of cricket, Jimmy Adams said.

“CWI remains committed to our international women’s programme and will now be focussing on recruiting a new head coach and technical support team. An interim technical support team will be put in place during the recruitment period.”

Walsh started his tenure in October 2020, and under his guidance West Indies Women won only 11, lost 17, and tied two of 32 ODIs, and won only seven, lost 15, and tied one of 24 T20Is.

The highlight for the former West Indies men’s captain and record-breaking pacer was home and away series wins against Pakistan, and a semi-final spot in the ICC Women’s Cricket World Cup 2022 New Zealand.

The tenure of Walsh was, however, marked by a transition in the team with a number of senior players either retiring or taking breaks.

It was highlighted by the decision of world-rated all-rounder Deandra Dottin to walk away from the international game last year at the age of 32, and long-serving off-spinner Anisa Mohammed to take a self-imposed exile.