Powell goes cheap, but Rohit sets up Mumbai win

DELHI, India, CMC – West Indies Twenty20 International captain Rovman Powell made only four for the Delhi Capitals in the Indian Premier League yesterday.

But India T20I captain Rohit Sharma gave proof that he might be returning to form with a typically sublime 65, and Mumbai Indians earned a six-wicket win against the Capitals off the last ball in a roller-coaster contest.

Rohit struck six fours and four sixes from 45 balls, but he was caught behind off Bangladesh left-arm pacer Mustafiur Rahman with 30 needed from 19 balls in MI’s chase of 173 to win at the Arun Jaitley Stadium.

Australia all-rounder Cameron Green hit the last ball of the 17th over for a four to get off the mark and bring the equation to 26 from 18 balls, but South Africa pacer Anrich Nortje conceded only six runs in the 18th over, and MI needed 20 off the final two overs. Mustafizur conceded only two off the first three balls of the penultimate over before Green belted the fourth delivery for a six, and fellow Australian and Impact Player Tim David connected for a six over long-on off the final ball.

MI needed five from the final over from Nortje and got them with David driving the final ball to long-off for two after a bit of drama in the middle of the over when Delhi successfully reviewed a wide call.

Earlier, Capitals captain and long-serving Australia opener David Warner hit 51 from 47 balls, but Axar Patel, batting at seven, smashed the top score of 54 off 25 balls before the hosts were dismissed for 172 in 19.4 overs.

Leg-spinner Piyush Chawla was the pick of the MI bowlers with three for 22 from his allotted four overs, and Australian pacer Jason Behrendorff took three for 23 from three overs.