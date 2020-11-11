Mumbai storms to fifth IPL title

Rohit Sharma led from the front while Trent Boult starred with the ball as Mumbai Indians (MI) beat Delhi Capitals (DC) by five wickets in the Dream11 Indian Premier League (IPL) 2020 final in Dubai yesterday to clinch their fifth IPL title.

Needing 157 runs to win the final, MI were off to a flying start as Sharma, who completed 4000 IPL runs for MI, and Quinton de Kock attacked from the word go, taking MI to 45/0 after four overs.

However, their partnership was broken after de Kock was dismissed by Marcus Stoinis.