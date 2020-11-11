Batting under the microscope

West Indies batsmen will come under the microscope later this month when they play New Zealand in three T20Is and two Tests.

This is according to assistant coach, Roddy Estwick. The former Barbadian pacer says that he believes the batting is going to be the biggest challenge as the bowlers have held their own in recent times.

“The challenge is going to be how well we bat. You would know for the last two or three years the bowlers have really held their own and the batting hasn’t come up to where we want it to be,” Estwick declared.