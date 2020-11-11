GCB organizing cricket for the later part of 2020 

The Guyana Cricket Board (GCB) has signalled its intention of returning top-flight cricket action to the nation despite the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.

Cricket, like many other sports, had to be shelved in recent months due to COVID-19 measures as a result on the ongoing pandemic. However, with those measures being recently relaxed, the board, via a release said it will be organising several tournaments to close out the year pending approval from the Ministry of Health and favourable weather conditions.

“The four tournaments that are being scheduled for the latter part of 2020, are all of significance and will commence with the National Over 40 competition, which is one of the listed GCB’s approved tournaments for 2020,” stated the release

“The GCB trusts that the National Over 40 tournament, will continue to realize its objective of bringing former experienced players back to the cricket environment, and thereby serving as an impetus for their involvement in relevant facets of the administration of the game, inclusive of coaching and mentorship,” the board’s release added.

“This Over 40 tournament will be followed by the hosting of the GCB Hand-In-Hand Under 19 Inter-County Three-Day and One-Day 50 overs tournaments, which will target those players who were eligible to play the Under-19 Inter-County tournament earlier this year,” the release stated.

Apart from those tournaments mentioned above, the release indicated that the year is scheduled to conclude with an exciting T20 tournament involving the eight CGI Franchise league teams who will compete for a winning purse under floodlights at the LBI facility.

Players recently returned to regular cricket activities under the watchful eyes of national head coach Esaun Crandon and his management team.