Benn sees revived community policing as key to crime fight

In an effort to rebuild public confidence and address an increase in crime and road fatalities, Minister of Home Affairs Robeson Benn is reconstituting community policing groups across the country.

Delivering the feature address at the launch of the reconstituted National Community Policing grouping on Monday morning, Benn said that over the years, Community Policing Groups (CPGs) had become “dysfunctional” with an overall decline in the number of groups and members.

The Ministry of Home Affairs in a press release on Monday said that a recent review revealed that there has been a 20% decrease in CPGs and a 40% reduction in members. As of March this year, the release said that there were some 210 CPGs which boasted 4000 members. Presently, the release added that there are 166 CPGs with 2903 members.