Mara residents rehired for community programme 

Based on a recent commitment from Minister of Agriculture, Zulfikar Mustapha, eleven residents of Mara, Upper East Bank Berbice have since been rehired apart of a community programme.

Regional Vice Chairman, Zamal Hussain, at Mara on Monday, relayed, that the promise was made by Mustapha a few weeks back after residents requested same.

“We know several years back we had about 50 odd workers on this programme and after the new government took over the programme actually died, so we as a government are trying to create employment while enhancing communities”. He added that while only eleven persons were hired the government is working “to ensure that we build this team to a larger amount as long as there is enough funding”.