APNU stages protest against gov’t

A Partnership for National Unity (APNU), the lead member in the former governing coalition, yesterday staged a protest against the government which coincided with its 100th day in office. APNU in a statement said: “We have seen the extent of the PPP’s failure to govern our beautiful country. Added to that, during their 1st 100 days in office they have caused COVID 19 deaths to spiral out of control, they have harassed numerous GECOM officials …they have endangered innocent lives by shooting and using tear gas on adults and children, they have failed to pursue the gruesome murders of Isaiah & Joel Henry and Haresh Singh and the count goes on”. (Orlando Charles photo)
