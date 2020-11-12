No date yet for next sitting of Parliament

As government buckles down to working on a number of pieces of draft legislation, the date of the next sitting of Parliament is uncertain as there is not “enough material” as yet, Minister of Parliamentary Affairs and Governance Gail Teixeira says.

“I wouldn’t be able to say right now. If I had an idea I would be able to tell you but I don’t have an idea. I can’t say right now what date we will have parliament, at this point,” Teixeira told Stabroek News on Tuesday, when contacted about Parliament’s next sitting.

“I guess when we have enough material to come into parliament with. We are working on a number of draft legislation,” she added.

Parliament last sat on September 25th when the consideration of bills consequent to the 2020 Budget was completed.

Under the new PPP/C administration, the first sitting of the 12th Parliament was held on 1st of September 2020 and there were 11 subsequent sittings.

To meet COVID-19 social distancing requirements, the Arthur Chung Conference Centre has been used for sittings and is likely to be the place where it will continue near term.