National Day of Villages celebrated at No.53

Residents of No.53 Village (Union) in the East Berbice-Corentyne Region (No.6) celebrated National Day of Villages on 7th November and Leader of the People’s National Congress Reform (PNCR) David Granger distributed farming implements, plants and seeds to the community during the ceremony.

A release yesterday from the PNCR said that Granger reminded residents that the majority of Guyanese – of African, Amerindian and Indian descent – still live in the country’s more than fifteen hundred villages which guarantee food security through agro-processing, cattle- and poultry-rearing, farming and fishing. Granger, as President in 2016, had proclaimed National Day of Villages to commemorate the purchase of Victoria, regarded traditionally as Guyana’s first post-Emancipation village, on 7th November 1839.

The release said that Granger distributed carambola, cherry, guava, mango and other plants.