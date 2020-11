The year 2020 has been good to USA-based Aliann Pompey, the coach and administrator.

It was announced yesterday that the four-time Olympian has been elevated to the position of associate head coach of St John’s University.

The news comes on the heels of the 42 year-old being elected as an Executive Committee Member of the World Olympians Association with responsibility for female athletes in the Americas over the next four years last month.