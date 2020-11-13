Diwali in pandemic is opportunity to bond with family, get in touch with health

The COVID-19 pandemic has bought about a lot of changes and like many other holidays this year, Diwali which is being celebrated on Saturday will be different.

High Commissioner of India, Dr K J Srinivasa during a recent interview with Stabroek News urged persons to use the holiday meaningfully by participating in activities such as bonding with their loved ones and giving back to society.

“This time…..is very different from last year…Pandemic, you are not having big gatherings but people are celebrating at home…..You know the importance of family has been highlighted because of this COVID. Earlier, people use to get together only for the festivals. Now the nuclear families are understanding the values of support systems. The family bonding and help they will get when they are together,” Srinivasa said.