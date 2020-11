Haitians held in people smuggling probe likely to be deported

A number of Haitian nationals held in a people smuggling probe are currently being accommodated at a shelter and they are expected to be deported.

Stabroek News was reliably informed that it is suspected that the Haitian nationals were being smuggled to French Guiana.

A source revealed that during interrogation, one of the females told investigators that she was given two children at the Port-au-Prince airport in Haiti to take to French Guiana.