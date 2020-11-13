Dear Editor,

When the history of the 2020 Guyana Election Farrago comes to be written, three individuals will be able to hold their heads high. They ‘saved democracy’ in Guyana.

The US Ambassador and the High Commissioners for Canada and the UK were unrelenting and brave in refusing to accept a deeply flawed result. They were right.

Now the latter two are off to pastures new (Ambassador Lynch will surely follow suit once Joe Biden gets his feet under the White House table). High Commissioner Chatterjee to Barbados to represent Canada there and High Commiss-ioner Greg Quinn back to Blighty to head the Caribbean desk at the FCO after five eventful years in GT.

You can see his farewell lap of honour on YouTube on Thursday 19th November 19.00 GMT. Sign in with the url youtube.https:// youtu.be/0kR0QO7a_fc

Yours faithfully,

John ‘Bill Cotton/Reform’ Mair