Culvert to lessen flooding at Lima Sands

Some 2,000 Lima Sands and Dredge Creek residents can expect to see relief from flooding by year-end when the Pomeroon-Supenaam Regional Democratic Council (RDC) completes construction of a $4 million concrete culvert across the Lima Sands Road. The project is 65 per cent complete, according to a release yesterday by the Department of Public Information (DPI). Regional Vice-Chairman, Humace Oudit said the culvert is one of the many initiatives the regional administration has undertaken to enhance residents’ lives.
