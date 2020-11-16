Pedestrian dies after struck by lorry at Stewartville

A pedestrian was yesterday morning fatally struck down by a motor lorry owned by Puran Brothers on the Stewartville Public Road, West Coast Demerara.

Police said the victim is still to be identified.

The accident occurred at around 8.25 am when the pedestrian ran out from under a bus shed and into the path of the lorry.

Police investigations revealed that the driver of the lorry immediately applied brakes and pulled to the southern side of the road in a bid to avoid the collision. However, his effort was futile as the left side of the lorry struck the pedestrian. As a result of the impact, the pedestrian fell on the roadway and sustained injuries about his body.

The pedestrian was picked up and rushed to Leonora Public Hospital where he was pronounced dead by a doctor on duty.

His body is currently at the Ezekiel Funeral Home awaiting an autopsy.