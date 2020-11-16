WI assistant coach happy with upcoming talent

A number of young players in the current West Indies set up have captured the attention of the side’s assistant coach, Roddy Estwick.

“I’ve said in England we had 10 exciting young fast bowlers and what we’ve got to do now is make sure we get games for them to play so they could understand the angles, understand reading the pitches and the length they got to bowl,” the 59-year-old said during a recent press conference via Zoom.

One of those players Estwick gave his seal of approval to was fast-bowling all-rounder, Keemo Paul.