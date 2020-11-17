US company mulling converting plastic waste to fuel

A US company is contemplating the conversion of plastic waste here to fuel.

Public Works Minister, Juan Edghill was yesterday visited by a delegation from US company, Green Link Renewable Energy, which proposed utilizing plastic waste for fuel generation.

A release from the Ministry of Public Works said that Edghill was also pleased to hear that not only will plastics be less of a pollutant through this initiative but it will also provide jobs to locals if it gets underway.

The release said that the visiting team comprised Derek Castaneda, Joshua Somwaru, Bruce Gold, Robert Castaneda and Jason Baboolal. Edghill pointed the company to the Guyana Office for Investment as well as the Ministry of Local Government and the Director of Solid Waste Management for further talks.

The team is expected to meet with local authorities during the week and draft and submit an official business proposal for consideration.

Greenlink Renewable Energy’s website says that it “works with communities, recyclers and manufacturers to envision, develop and finance achievable and impactful zero-waste solutions, with a focus on waste-to-energy and waste-to-fuel projects”.