High time that RUSAL bauxite workers get justice, financial relief

Dear Editor,

The struggle of the bauxite workers has come full circle back into the hands of the People’s Progressive Party/Civic (PPP/C) administration where it all began. December will mark eleven years of bauxite workers and their Union representing their case to successive governments to ensure the Bauxite Company of Guyana Incorporated (BCGI), a company that is 90 percent owned by RUSAL and 10 percent by the Government of Guyana, that the RUSAL/BCGI management respects Guyana’s sovereignty and the Labour laws that protect the people of Guyana. How much more must bauxite workers do to get the government to show care and consideration for these workers’ plight and ensure justice and respect for the Laws of Guyana? How much more must we do?

It is unacceptable and remains unbelievable that successive governments have failed to conclude a right and a just struggle for bauxite workers. Under the Donald Ramotar administration the struggle was able to realise a letter, issued in March 2012 by Minister of Labour Dr. Nanda Gopaul, to the company for compulsory arbitration but that administration never finalised the dispute through the regulatory arbitration measure. Nonetheless, this was an improvement after the stagnation of resolution under Minister of Labour Manzoor Nadir during the Bharrat Jagdeo administration, under whose watch the concerns of bauxite workers were first raised.

Whereas the outstanding grievances reached the stage for arbitration under Ramotar/Gopaul it never materialised and, the new administration of A Partnership for National Unity + Alliance for Change (APNU+AFC) despite repeated efforts of the Guyana Bauxite & General Workers Union (GB&GWU) and workers to activate compulsory arbitration, the David Granger administration with Ministers Keith Scott and Amna Ally also failed to bring the grievances to arbitration. At the intervention of the latter, RUSAL/BGCI was forced to come to the table in March 2019 but once again the company failed to negotiate in good faith seemingly with the support of Minister Scott, whose actions appeared inimical to the bauxite union and workers.

Under pressure from the Union and with the intervention of Minister Ally the stage was set for arbitration. The response of the Russian management was that it preferred to shutter operations than submit to the Rule of Law and respect the rights of the workers to industrial dispute settlement. The Government, as a 10 percent part-owner of the company, following negotiations with the Union and in response to support from wider society, agreed to pay workers as part of a package until arbitration was instituted. Elections followed and when the administration changed in August the matter was outstanding.

Workers and their union representatives, at the change of the new administration, were invited to a meeting with the new Minister of Labour Joe Hamilton who expressed and appeared to have genuine concern for the unresolved labour dispute that he inherited. He is on public record, in August, committing to workers’ rights and said Guyanese workers will not be taken advantage of by foreign or local companies. The Union felt that with the restoration of the Ministry of Labour, that the Guyana Trades Union Congress is on record constantly lobbying for, and with the appointment of a new minister who expressed care and concern, that their case would be swiftly addressed to bring resolution.

On Saturday 29th August, workers welcomed Minister Hamilton at Watooka House in Linden and without prejudice laid their concerns before him in a cordial atmosphere. They reassured him of their willingness to give him a chance to complete the process leading to resolution of what is now the longest industrial dispute in Guyana. It is also the first time in the industrial history of Guyana that successive governments, as custodians of the laws and part owner of a business, have largely ignored the plight of the people and failed them. It has now been more than two months since the meeting with the Minister and no further word has been received and no action perceived from him to give meaning to his initial promises. Several efforts, both by telephone (4+) and letters (3), were made to contact the Minis-ter re the implementation of compulsory arbitration.

As such GB&GWU is now calling publicly on the Minister of Labour Joseph Hamilton –

1. To implement compulsory arbitration consistent with the Labour Law and as agreed to the Govern-ment of Guyana in February 2020 and March 2012,

2. To provide a temporary financial and other alleviation package for workers until the conclusion of arbitration,

3. To recognise that bauxite, a major industry in the Guyana economy that built this nation along with sugar, remains a viable productive entity adding to the coffers of Guyana. Workers should not be made to suffer as a result of vindictive, authoritarian actions of any foreign company seeking to violate our national sovereignty, regardless of the government in office. Entire communities rely on bauxite for sustenance and these communities, workers and their families have seen stagnation of development and reduction in their financial capacity (wages and salaries since 2009). Many workers remain unemployed.

GB&GWU notes the care and consideration meted out to the beleaguered sugar industry for sustenance and calls on the Government to similarly invest in the well-being of bauxite workers, through wages/salaries and compulsory arbitration.

From all indications RUSAL is leaving Guyana. The company is moving and shipping out vehicles and equipment. This company has extremely poor human and industrial relations practices wherever it exists, including in its own country, Africa and Jamaica. Government should be aware of this. Presently workers in Jamaica employed by RUSAL are protesting delay in the negotiation for wages and other benefits. RUSAL, having shown great disregard for the Laws and workers of Guyana and the ease within which it seeks to violate our sovereignty, is not a company that should be allowed to operate in Guyana, save and except under the strictest controls, monitoring and abidance with all our statutes, industrial and cultural norms.

Yours faithfully,

Lincoln Lewis

General Secretary

GB&GWU