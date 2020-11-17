I did not vote or participate in Brazil elections

Dear Editor,

I am extremely disturbed at the unfounded allegations, posted on Facebook by Sherod Duncan – an unquestionably irresponsible opposition Member of Parliament, that are outright lies seeking to besmirch my good name.

Mr Duncan averred, in his Facebook posting, that I was seen on Sunday, November 15th, voting at the Local Elections in Bonfim, Brazil.

I, therefore, hereto set the record straight; that I do not vote or participate in Brazil elections because I am not a Bra-zilian citizen, but am instead a Guyanese Government Member of Parliament.

Additionally, hundreds of persons on location, and many more through my pictorial posts on social media, witnessed me accompanying the Honourable Minister of Housing and Water, Collin Croal, on the day in question as he engaged in outreach programmes among our Amerindian people in North Rupununi.

Mr. Duncan’s fallacious and misleading statement will not be taken lightly since his intention is to degrade me by impugning my character and destroying public trust in me as an elected Govern-ment functionary representing a hinterland constituency.

I am currently being advised by my lawyers and Mr. Duncan will soon hear from them.

Yours faithfully,

Alister Charlie, M.P.