Rodrigues-Birkett accredited as Permanent Rep. to UN

PhotosRodrigues-Birkett accredited as Permanent Rep. to UNBy Stabroek News November 17, 2020 Former Foreign Minister Carolyn Rodrigues-Birkett (left) yesterday formally presented her Letters of Credence to the Secretary-General of the United Nations (UN), António Guterres (right) in New York, thereby becoming Guyana’s new Permanent Representative to the United Nations. A release from the Ministry of Foreign Affairs said that Rodrigues-Birkett becomes the first female and first indigenous person to be appointed as Guyana’s Permanent Representative. (Ministry of Foreign Affairs photo)Comments
Comments