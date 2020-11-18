Jamaica: Mother and son buried together after dying two weeks apart

(Jamaica Star) The pain is intense for Wyndel Brown as he buried his mother, Primrose, and his elder brother Joel on Sunday, November 15.

Joel, 50, died two weeks after his mother died from breathing complications. “We had so much plans together. I was going to build a nice big house put her in, that was my dream,” Wyndel shared.

As he spoke to THE STAR, Wyndel paused regularly as he reflected on the times he shared with his late brother and mother. Their passing is a tragedy he said he has yet started to process, as November 15 is now forever etched in his mind.

TIGHT BOND

He said the family shared a tight bond, as they lived close together and would have family events regularly. The brothers, who were inseparable, were always working together on family projects.

“Anything at all you ask him (Joel) to help with, he will do it. Even if you never ask, he would help,” said Wyndel.

Joel, who was a vendor in Clarke Castle, St Mary, died late October. He left behind two children, who Wyndel said had been raised by his mother. He took a deep sigh as he remembered “the most loving mother he ever had” and the plans that they had together which may never come to fruition.

With the Christmas season less than a month away, Wyndel said he his mother’s staple, cornmeal pudding, would be missed from the annual family dinner.

“When mama cook Christmas, a just niceness. Mama a go be missed from Christmas dinner,” he said.