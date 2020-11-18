British Petroleum Trinidad lays off 40

(Trinidad Guardian) bpTT on Monday retrenched more than 40 workers in what is expected to an exercise in which close to 100 employees will be let go from the company this week.

Guardian Media has learnt that the first set of workers to get their pink slips were those involved in the production of the company’s gas and condensate and today, another set of workers will be sent home as part of bpTT’s restructuring plans.

The company insisted yesterday that it is doing its cuts in the most dignified way possible and offering assistance to those impacted by the retrenchment and restructuring.

“We are providing ongoing support to staff through our EAP provider and we are committed to managing these changes with the utmost respect, dignity and care for our employees,” bpTT said in a statement to Guardian Media.

This effectively means that scores of high-paying jobs in the local energy sector will be lost and is in keeping with what has been a brutal time for workers in the crucial sector.

Since 2018, thousands of jobs in the energy sector have been lost, from Petrotrin’s closure to the virtual decimation of many small and mid-sized service contractors to now, bpTT, the country’s largest energy producer.

For months, bpTT employees have been worried about whether they will lose their jobs and yesterday saw relief for those who are being kept on and sadness for the dozens sent home.

Guardian Media has been told that all departments will be impacted and at all levels, meaning that even some management positions will be made redundant.