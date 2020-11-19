Accused’s fingerprints were found at home of murdered Mahaicony businesswoman

The trial of the young man accused of the 2016 killing of Mahaicony businesswoman Bibi Shairoon Nesha Ali heard yesterday that his fingerprints had been found on a wardrobe in a bedroom of the woman’s home where her partially decomposed body was found.

For legal reasons, the name and identity of the accused who was a juvenile at the time, has to be withheld from publication.

The teen who was 14 at the time, is alleged to have murdered Ali during a robbery at her Lot 4 Novar, Mahaicony, East Coast Demerara home sometime between October 15th and 17th of 2016.