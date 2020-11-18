Young man for trial over murder of Mahaicony businesswoman

The trial of the young man accused of the 2016 murder of Mahaicony businesswoman Bibi Shairoon Nesha Ali is set to commence at 9 this morning before Justice Navindra Singh and a 12-member jury at the High Court in Georgetown.

For legal reasons, the name and identity of the accused who was a juvenile at the time, has to be withheld from publication.

The teen is alleged to have murdered Ali during a robbery at her Lot 4 Novar, Mahaicony, East Coast Demerara home sometime between October 15th and 17th of 2016.