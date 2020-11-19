Avalon Jagnandan detained by police over Peters Hall land deal

Businessman Avalon Jagnandan was yesterday taken into police custody for questioning into his controversial lease for Peters Hall lands after responding to a request to visit the Criminal Investigation Department.

His attorney Glen Hanoman told Stabroek News last evening that Jagnandan remained in police custody as his attempt to seek bail yesterday failed and that he was concerned over his client’s health.

Jagnandan, he said, “suffers from a number of medical issues and complications”. He said that his client was interviewed “for hours” in a room but is not clear whether he had yet given a formal statement.