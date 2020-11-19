Nandlall sues Sharma, Bond over Facebook posts

Attorney General and Minister of Legal Affairs, Anil Nandlall has filed a more than $100M lawsuit against senior PNCR member James Bond and former APNU+AFC minister Jaipaul Sharma over what he said are libelous statements they made against him in relation to allegations over state land matters.

Nandlall (the claimant) said that the statements in question which Sharma and Bond (the defendants) made against him were published on their respective Facebook pages on November 17th.

In his statement of claim, Nandlall is hoping that the court would order both defendants to publish “suitable” corrections and apologies on their Facebook accounts within seven days of the date of the court’s order as well as the court’s judgment “including the court’s declaration of falsity.”