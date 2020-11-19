GPSU upbraids Teixeira over termination of permanent secretary

Declaring the move as unconstitutional, the GPSU yesterday upbraided Minister of Parliamentary Affairs, Gail Teixeira over the dismissal of Samantha Fedee as Permanent Secretary in the Ministry of Amerindian Affairs and says it expects that she will retain her status.

Guyana Public Service Union (GPSU) President Patrick Yarde in correspondence dated November 17 to Teixeira said that Fedee’s termination had been brought to the attention of the union with a request for representation.

Yarde quoted the first paragraph of the purported termination letter from Teixeira dated October 12, 2020 to Fedee which stated: “I hereby inform you that your appointment as Permanent Secretary with the Ministry of Indigenous People’s Affairs on September 15th, 2020 is hereby revoked.”