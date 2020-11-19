Head of UAE investment group due

Member of the ruling family of the United Arab Emirates and founder of the diversified conglomerate, Africa, Middle East Resource Investment (AMERI Group), Sheikh Ahmed Bin Dalmook Juma Al Maktoum and a delegation will be in Guyana from today, Foreign Secretary Robert Persaud confirmed.

“I can confirm and he will be meeting with the President Irfaan Ali and Ministry of Foreign Affairs officials,” Persaud told Stabroek News when contacted.

The UAE Sheikh’s visit is possibly to discuss Guyana’s oil and gas sector and collaborative investment efforts here, as he oversees responsibility for the energy sector in his country.

According to the UAE’s Administration Office’s website Sheikh Ahmed Bin Dalmook Juma Al Maktoum’s office “has a portfolio of privately held group companies that focus mainly on Infrastructure Development, Energy Projects, LNG Terminal Development, Commodity & Oil Trading, Water Desalination, Water Recirculation as well as Education and Agricultural Project.”

“We currently own the largest emergency power plant installed in West Africa. The Private Office is undergoing development of over c. 2000 MW of Power Plants across many countries in Africa, Asia and other jurisdiction in the developing regions. We also deliver integrated and unbundled solutions in supplying LNG. With the help of our partnerships, we carry out the business of the complete supply chain of LNG and supplying natural gas,” it adds.