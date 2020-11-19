Miner charged with murder of Baramita teen

A 38-year-old miner was today charged with the murder of the 16-year-old teen who was found dead outside her home in Baramita.

Wickroy Mitchell also called ‘Shatta’ appeared before Magistrate Sunil Scarce via zoom. He was not required to plead to the indictable charge after it was read to him. It was alleged that Mitchell murdered a 16-year-old girl at Coanna Backdam Five Star, North West District between 14 and 15 November, 2020.

According to the Police, Mitchell is from Number 53 Village, Corentyne, Berbice.

He was remanded to prison until February 2nd, 2021, when the Preliminary Inquiry is expected to commence.

Last Saturday, around 12:00 hours, the teen and her mother went to a shop, purchased alcohol and started to consume it with water in the company of a male and others. At about 15:00 the two females became intoxicated and left the shop in the company of the male after purchasing some rice and another quarter bottle of rum.

The following day at 7:30 hours, the body of the teen was found behind their dwelling quarters. The matter was reported to the Matthews Ridge Police Station and the body was taken to the Port Kaituma Hospital where she was pronounced dead by a doctor.

An autopsy found that the teen died of manual strangulation.