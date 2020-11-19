Like Trump, Jamaican Republican denies defeat – Makes unproven claims of voter fraud, says American dream now nightmare

(Jamaica Gleaner) Jamaican Errol Webber, who ran on the Republican ticket for the 37th congressional district in Los Angeles, California, is refusing to concede defeat despite getting less than 14 per cent of the total votes cast.

The seat was retained by Democrat Karen Bass.

In the November 3 election, Webber received 13.3 per cent of the total votes cast.

Like President Donald Trump, who has refused to concede defeat to President-elect Joe Biden in the November 3 presidential elections, Webber claimed, without providing evidence, that there was widespread fraud.

“There was widespread massive voter fraud in the election. Illegal votes were cast by people who were not eligible to vote. There were further major voting irregularities, and they are still counting votes, so this election is not over,” he told The Gleaner.

The Trump campaign has filed multiple lawsuits against the results in a number of states across the country in a bid to overturn the Biden victory. All but one of the lawsuits have been dismissed by various courts, both state and federal.

Webber, a film-maker, was born in Kingston and went to St Theresa Prep School and Wolmer’s Boys’ School.

In 2002, at age 15, he migrated with his parents and other relatives to the United States, settling in Baltimore, Maryland.

While there, he attended Milford Mill Academy and later, Maryland Institute of Arts.

In 2014, he moved to Los Angeles, California.

“I came here from Jamaica seeking the American dream, but that dream has turned into a nightmare. The policies pursued by the Democrats have not worked to the benefit of the people of the country, and I decided to get involved in the election to pursue policies that I believe would better the lives of people,” he said.

KEY REFORMS

Key among his plans were immigration reform, bringing an end to homelessness, improved police-community relations, giving small businesses an equal chance, and improving mental health support.

“All my adult life, I have been making documentaries and seeing the conditions, so I decided to run to put into policies the issues I encountered,” Webber said.

Asked what he would say to Jamaican immigrants who want to get into service, he said that they should remember that they grew up with conservative Christian values, which they should not forget. These values instilled by his parents, he said, guide his life.

“They should not take failed political and economic systems such as socialism and champion them. Government is not answerable for our problems. We must define for ourselves what is the American dream. Don’t take the dream for granted,” he said.

He said that it is important that everyone is knowledgeable about governmental systems.

“It is important for all of us to become engaged in the process,” Webber told The Gleaner.