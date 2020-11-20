Alicia Bumbury-Walton wants her business to make an environmental impact

For all the official chatter about the importance of ensuring that our business culture take account of environmental considerations, the preparedness of local business enterprises to abandon – or at least reduce – is by no means readily apparent. This, notwithstanding, the long-established scientifically determined facts about the effects of plastic pollution on humans, animals and plants on account of their release of toxic chemicals that eventually work their way up the food chain are beginning to register with some business enterprises.

Alana Bumbury-Walton may well be part of that still modest clique. She owns and operates Jars Zero Waste Store which offers a range of conventional goods for sale but pays particular attention to its protocols regarding packaging. Here, the environment comes first.