Caribbean facing ‘perfect storm’ – ECLAC Executive Director

In what must rank as one of the most high-profile recent lobbies on the international stage for more focused global attention to the challenges confronting the Caribbean region, Executive Secretary of the Economic Commission for Latin America and the Caribbean (ECLAC) Alicia Barcena on October 27th made a stirring case for the region’s development challenges to secure an enhanced level of global attention.

At a virtual panel discussion titled “Challenges for the Caribbean to build back better” staged as part of the proceedings for ECLAC’s 38th Session, Barcena said that the Caribbean as a region and more particularly the small island states could be heading for a “perfect storm” unless it receives remedial support from the international community. “Heavy indebtedness and a liquidity crisis, vulnerability to climate change and high expenditures due to the COVID-19 crisis are amongst the challenges confronting the region at this time, Barcena said.