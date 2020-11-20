Authorities seize over 700 lbs of illegal Brazil meat products

The Guyana Livestock Development Authority (GLDA) in collaboration with the Ministry of Health today seized more than 700 pounds of meat products imported from Brazil at the Casa Mato Grosso Supermarket on Robb Street.

According to the Department of Public Information, Dr. Grayson Halley, Chief Executive Officer of the Guyana Livestock Development Authority (GLDA) told the media that Guyana does not import meat from Brazil because of the presence of foot and mouth disease in that country.

“We have here at this store on Robb Street, over 700 pounds of imported meat from Brazil of different kind. We have mostly beef products, pork products and we have some tripe and other products, mixed meat products and so on,” Dr. Halley said.

The CEO, according to DPI, said that sometimes officers exercise leniency if a person is found with a quantity of meat for personal consumption, “but when you have products coming in huge quantities like this one, that’s going to consumers, that is being sold without proper documentation, we certainly have a strong objection against those.”

He said the GLDA is clamping down on errant supermarkets particularly in relation to meat products.