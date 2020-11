The Guyana Livestock Development Authority (GLDA) and the Ministry of Health yesterday seized and disposed of close to 500 pounds of expired duck meat that was illegally imported from the United States.

The meat, which expired in September but was imported in November 2019, was confiscated at Wieting and Richter Ice Factory and Cold Storage warehouse at Water Street, Georgetown.

The identity of the importer of the 483 pounds of Culver Duck Farm meat was not revealed.