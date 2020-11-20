Critical care patients still to be moved to Liliendaal hospital -as works on facility still ongoing

Critical care COVID-19 patients have yet to be moved to the Intensive Care Unit (ICU) at the Liliendaal Infectious Disease Hospital as works are continuing on the facility.

Just over a week ago, Minister of Health Dr. Frank Anthony had said that the government was hoping to operationalise the ICU at the hospital by late last week. However, no patients have been transferred yet.

Following an enquiry by Stabroek News, Health Ministry spokesperson Daniel Singh revealed that final works are still ongoing at the facility.