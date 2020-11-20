East Bank short-drop hire cars pleading for hearing

Dear Editor,

It’s been almost one week now since the East Bank short-drop hire cars line was cut by 3/4 leaving the drivers in a difficult situation to survive .

So the drivers would like to do a follow-up letter hoping to bring the attention of the relevant authorities. We the drivers compromised our gazetted park to accommodate the affected vendors from the dilapidated wharf with a promise made by then town clerk Royston King to be returned to the said park after two years.

Up to this date no work has begun on the wharf and no venders occupy the stands built, the entire area is filled with garbage and filth.

We the drivers are begging the media to come pay us a visit so they can do a story for us so that it alerts the president and those in authority so that a solution can be found to bring relief to the affected drivers.

I would like to say approximately 49 drivers are affected. The short line drawn can only accommodate six cars.

We were put to ply our trade on that stretch of road by the town clerk of Georgetown. But to the police it looks like we are squatters so they want to remove us.

We are asking for the media houses to pay us a visit and air our situation. We are located on the western side of Parliament Building.

Thank you for your cooperation and hoping to see you all there sometime.

Yours faithfully,

(Name and address supplied)