Something for the holidays

Gem Fraser’s elegant seasonal transformation As a child growing up it was fun watching our home undergo its seasonal transformation. My father was always ‘big’ on Christmas. The furniture and the floor had to be stripped, sanded and stained. New curtains were hung, decorations added and gradually the house was transformed.

Living in the USA I learnt over the years that all of those things do not have to be done.

Things are added to the Offices and homes then taken down after the Holidays. A Poinsettia or an Amaryllis plant brings Christmas to mind. There are several things that change room; a Painting, Floral arrangement, Christmas tree, Pine garland, Table runners or table cloths, Christmas balls in a bowl or vase even a Rug can do this.

It’s also fun to take a simple item and transform it into something new. Styrofoam heads become Planters, Cardboard Stars are added to other items and become Table decorations, Straw Baskets can be transformed into elegant centerpieces and the list goes on.

My goal is transforming a room as simply as possible with something added for the holidays

