Guyhoc man dies after shooting

The police are investigating the shooting death of Shawn Robinson, 28, of Guyhoc Park Squatting Area.

A statement from the police today said that the shooting occurred at around 6.36 pm yesterday. At around 6.50 pm yesterday an anonymous caller notified the police about the shooting in an alleyway.

Robinson was taken to the GPHC. The police attempted to speak to him at the GPHC but at the time he was being treated for a bullet wound to the left side of his chest. His condition was listed as serious. He succumbed today.