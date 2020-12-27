No new COVID-19 cases from 30 tests

Twenty-three additional cases of COVID-19 were confirmed by the Ministry of Health (MoH) on Christmas Day, while no new cases were reported yesterday.

As a result, the total number of known COVID-19 cases officially recorded by Guyana up to the end of yesterday stood at 6, 289.

According to the December 25th, COVID-19 dashboard, 14 of the 23 cases were detected in Region Four, 3 from Region Five, 5 from Region Eight and 1 from Region Ten. The positive results emerged from 105 COVID-19 tests that were done.