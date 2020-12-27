Photos11 Christmas babies delivered at GPHBy Stabroek News December 27, 2020 11 Christmas babies delivered at GPH: First Lady Arya Ali chats with first time mom Tiffany Ann Smith-John, who delivered a girl on Christmas morning at the Georgetown Public Hospital. The Department of Public Information (DPI) said 11 babies were born on Christmas Day at the hospital, including a boy and girl who were born exactly one minute past midnight on Christmas Day to separate parents. Meanwhile, the DPI said the mothers were given care packages by the First Lady. “As a young mother, I feel everyone needs a little bit of support and as it’s Christmas morning, too, I felt it was my duty as First Lady to visit. I know some moms have a challenging time, but they make it through and I am glad to give my support to our women with the little care packages for our newborns,” Ali said before thanking the nurses and doctors in the maternity unit and the hospital for their work. (DPI photo)Comments
