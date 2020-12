Gov’t hoping to provide free education at UG by end of 2024 – President

President Irfaan Ali last evening said that his Government is working to provide free education at the University of Guyana by the end of 2024.

A statement from the Office of the President said that the Head of State was at the time delivering a virtual address at Guyana’s 50th Republic Awards Ceremony and Cultural Presentation organised by the Guyana Consulate in Canada.

Ali told his audience that his Government is working on creating a 21st century education system in the country.