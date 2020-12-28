First Family ushers in season with Christmas concert

Some of Guyana’s most talented and versatile performers took to the stage on Christmas Eve to help the First Family usher in the Christmas Season.

A release from the Office of the President said that President Irfaan Ali and First Lady Arya Ali were joined by Prime Minister Mark Phillips and his family, several Ministers of Government and other for the inaugural State House Christmas Cheer celebrations.

The evening saw vocals and saxophone, flute and steelpan music.

Among the performers were Samuel Medas, Brandon Harding, Jackie Jaxx, Sean Bhola, Nancy Osbourne, Gavin Mendonca and a host of other talented Guyanese singers and musicians, the release said.

The event also featured instrumental music from the Guyana Police Force and the Guyana Defence Force bands and a riveting dance from the National School of Dance. It was hosted by broadcasters Nerissa Pearson and Merrano Isaacs.

After the Christmas concert, spectators enjoyed ginger beer and cake.