Bharrat says Exxon has been told to replace defective oil platform seal as soon as possible -WWF says flaring damaging country’s green image

While no definitive timeline has been provided by ExxonMobil as to when the defective seal on the gas compressor on the Liza Destiny Floating Production Storage and Offloading (FPSO) vessel will be fixed, Minister of Natural Resources Vickram Bharrat yesterday said they have asked the oil company to source a replacement seal as soon as possible.

He said ExxonMobil has informed him that the issue should be resolved in a few days.

After announcing only last month that it had rectified problems on the Liza Destiny FPSO vessel which saw the company flaring over two billion cubic feet of associated gas in 2020, ExxonMobil on Friday said that it has begun flaring again after experiencing another issue with its compressor seal.