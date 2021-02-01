Singh urges private sector to up its game to tap oil and gas local content

With an influx of foreign investors expected as the oil and gas sector expands, Minister with responsibility for Finance Dr. Ashni Singh has called on the private sector to prepare for the changes required to seize local content opportunities and not solely depend on government.

“We speak of local content to secure interest …it is incumbent on the domestic private sector to ensure that you are producing at the level and at the quality; and with the reliability and standards expected of those who will be purchasing from you, and that is not something the government can do for you,” Singh told the Georgetown Chamber of Commerce and Industry (GCCI) 131st Annual Awards Ceremony and Gala, held last Thursday at Park Rayne, Houston.

“This is the moment in Guyana… for boldness. Not throwing caution to the wind, but this is the moment for you to actively examine the new and emerging opportunities. This is the moment for you to sit down and actively seek out the opportunities, some not so obvious, and to consider what you need to do to reinvent where the invention is necessary, to position yourselves to realize the opportunities and advantages that tomorrow has in store for us. This I urge you to consider,” he charged.