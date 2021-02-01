Trinidad coast guard breaks up illegal party

(Trinidad Guardian) The Coast Guard has cracked down on a party involving 36 people Down The Islands.

A statement by the Coast Guard said that on Sunday, while conducting routine maritime patrols, the Trinidad and Tobago Coast Guard (TTCG) discovered a party in progress in the Scotland Bay area.

A total 36 persons were detained and escorted to TTCG headquarters Staubles Bay where they were handed over to members of the Trinidad and Tobago Police Service (TTPS).

All detainees were advised by the TTPS that they were in breach of the Public Health Ordinance and will be served summons to answer the necessary charges.

The TTCG is reminding all citizens and other maritime users that, in accordance with current Public Health Regulations, it is illegal to be a part of any gathering exceeding ten (10) persons whilst engaged in any marine activity.