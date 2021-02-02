Best Village teen charged with trying to kill parents

A teenager was today charged with the attempted murder of his parents, whom he allegedly chopped in an attack at their Best Village, West Coast Demerara home on Saturday.

Orlando Persaud, 18, of Lot 133 Best Village Squatting Area, was faced with two counts of attempted murder when he appeared before Magistrate Crystal Lambert at the Vreed-en-Hoop Magistrate’s Court.

He was not allowed to plead to the indictable charges which stated that on January 30th, he allegedly wounded the victims, Harry Persaud and Shemeeza Persaud.

According to the police’s case, on January 30th, at about 2.45 pm, he wounded Harry, also known as ‘Short Man,’ a 66-year-old tailor, and Shameeza, a 43-year-old housewife.

In a press release, the police said that the accused uses cannabis and cocaine, which caused him to become abusive to his parents.

The release said that on the day in question, the man and his parents had a misunderstanding over him abusing his mother. As a result, the police say he became annoyed and allegedly picked up a cutlass and started to chop both parents about their bodies, causing them to sustain multiple injuries.

Public-spirited persons rushed to render assistance to the couple and the man reportedly ran out of the house with the cutlass in hand. However, he was apprehended by the persons who gave chase behind him and later handed him over to the police.

The victims were taken to the West Demerara Regional Hospital, where they are being treated.

Orlando was remanded to prison until February 22nd.