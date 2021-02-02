First Lady’s office grants scholarships to 15 vulnerable women

Fifteen vulnerable women drawn from two local non-governmental organizations (NGOs) were given the opportunity to empower themselves by being granted fully funded scholarships compliments of the Office of the First Lady.

In a release on Saturday, the Office of the First Lady stated that at a simple ceremony held at State House on Friday, First Lady Arya Ali granted eight scholarships to women from ChildLink and seven scholarships to women from Help and Shelter. The scholarships will afford these women the opportunity to pursue studies and training at the Carnegie School of Home Economics (CSHE) for one, and in some cases, two years.

According to the release, the idea of providing training opportunities to vulnerable women came out of a meeting between the First Lady and the Principal and Vice Principal of CSHE in November of last year.