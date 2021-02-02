Ministry probing report that one of its officers assaulted pensioner

The Ministry of Human Services today said it is investigating an allegation that one of its officers may have assaulted a pensioner at its Cornhill Street location and the officer in question has been sent on administrative leave to facilitate the probe.

A statement from the ministry follows:

“It has been brought to the Ministry of Human Services and Social Security’s attention that a pensioner may have been assaulted by one of its Officers at the Ministry’s Cornhill Street location on Monday, February 1, 2021.

“We have made contact with the individual who made the allegation through a Facebook post and that person will be giving a statement. The pensioner has also been contacted to provide a statement as well.

“The Officer has been sent on administrative leave while a thorough investigation is being conducted into the incident.

“All the Public Service rules and procedures will be followed in dealing with the matter.

“If such an incident did occur, the Ministry of Human Services and Social Security finds it unacceptable and inexcusable. We take all incidents of abuse or violence against the elderly/ pensioners seriously and are dealing with the matter with alacrity.

“We sincerely apologize to the pensioner for the trauma caused, if this incident has occurred”.